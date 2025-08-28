Dart RNLI volunteers were called reports of a yacht in difficulty seven miles southeast of Dartmouth.
The B Class Atlantic lifeboat, helmed by Rich Eggleton and with crew Yorkie Lomas, Tom Shanley and Sam Smale, headed out to discover a 45 foot yacht with engine failure and the two crew fatigued and suffering from seasickness.
Yorkie was put on board and after an assessment it was decided he would help the crew sail their vessel back into Dartmouth.
At the mouth of the river a line was fixed and the yacht towed to the Town Pontoon.
While going out to the shout and on the return, the Dart crew passed colleagues from Salcombe RNLI who were on a separate shout to a solo sailor with a head injury.
They helped him into Dartmouth and a waiting ambulance.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.