Dart RNLI volunteers were called out just before 8pm on Friday August 8 following reports of a motorboat drifting between the castles and nobody on board.
Both the Dart lifeboats - the B-Class and D-Class - were dispatched and found the vessel's engine was warm, and there were some shoes on board.
The two lifeboats immediately started a shoreline search in the area between the Royal Dart Yacht Club and Kingswear Castle.
The Dart team liaised with Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority and they managed to identify the motorboat's owner, make contact and establish the vessel had come loose from her mooring and everyone was safe.
It was a false alarm with good intent.
