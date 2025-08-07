A recent visitor to Dartmouth was the 46m motor yacht 'Constance' (ex. Paminusch).
She was built by Feadship in the Netherlands at their Aalsmeer shipyard.
Her interior is styled by design house Glade Johnson Design and she was completed in 1986.
This luxury vessel's exterior design is the work of De Voogt and she was last refitted in 2016 by Pendennis being relaunched in 2021.
At that time Constance still retained many of her original 30-year old systems and engine-room equipment.
The remit for the refit was to ensure the structural integrity of the yacht complied to offshore cruising requirements, to modernise systems and equipment.
This project was undertaken completely in-house by the specialist trades at Pendennis, with Yacht Management provided by Master Yachts.
All bridge and engine room equipment and systems were replaced, whilst insulation was improved throughout and tanking systems refabricated as necessary.
Refurbishment of the owner and guest areas was carried out by the interior design team, with existing woodwork removed, restored and meticulously reinstated by the Joinery team.
Special attention was paid to damage stability; this required the addition of further watertight compartment subdivisions to meet the most up to date regulations.
Constance has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests in five suites comprising one VIP cabin.
She is also capable of carrying up to nine crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.
Her features include satellite communications, deck jacuzzi, WiFi and air conditioning.
Constance is built with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, with teak decks.
Powered by twin diesel Caterpillar 900hp engines, she comfortably cruises at 11 knots, reaches a maximum speed of 18 knots with a range of up to 3,000 nautical miles from her 51,300 litre fuel tanks at 10 knots.
An on board stabilization system ensures comfort when underway.
Her water tanks store around 25,800 litres of fresh water.
She was built to Lloyds Register classification society rules, and is MCA Compliant.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.