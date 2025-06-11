Dartington Hall Trust has welcomed two new trustees to its board as it continues to strengthen its leadership team.
Environmental campaigner and local councillor Georgina Allen, and investor and arts advocate David Kempton, bring a wealth of experience spanning governance, education, finance, and the creative industries.
Georgina's background is in history, education, and environmental campaigning. She graduated from St Andrews, London and Cambridge universities and spent many years working abroad, researching and writing about museums and their role in nation-building. Georgina's early career was spent as a museum educator, teacher and later an Early Years consultant in Hackney. She moved back to Totnes in 2015 and became a town councillor and then later a Green South Hams District Councillor for Totnes, with her main focus being on housing, the environment and the local community. Georgina is a trustee for the Heritage Trust, and the Nature Save Trust and is the council's representative on the South Devon National Landscape. She lives in Totnes.
David Kempton is an experienced investor, company director and art exhibitor. His company Kynance Fine Art was created from the Kempton family's expanding collection, largely comprising works from the Modern British era, post-1890. David's directorships have included Non-Executive Chairman of Hawksmoor Investment Management and Non-Executive Director of Impax Asset Management. He lives in Devon and London.
Commenting on the appointments, Lord (David) Triesman, Chair of the Trust, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Georgina and David to the board.
They both bring to the table a great deal of relevant experience in governance, financial management, planning, environmental issues and the arts. We look forward to working with them as the Trust continues its mission of achieving sustainable financial stability. Further trustee appointments are being progressed and will be announced in due course."
