Georgina's background is in history, education, and environmental campaigning. She graduated from St Andrews, London and Cambridge universities and spent many years working abroad, researching and writing about museums and their role in nation-building. Georgina's early career was spent as a museum educator, teacher and later an Early Years consultant in Hackney. She moved back to Totnes in 2015 and became a town councillor and then later a Green South Hams District Councillor for Totnes, with her main focus being on housing, the environment and the local community. Georgina is a trustee for the Heritage Trust, and the Nature Save Trust and is the council's representative on the South Devon National Landscape. She lives in Totnes.