“Defra and the Fursden Review of how to manage Dartmoor land more effectively, have indicated or recommended they support the idea of committing to not doing anything which will result in a decline in pony numbers. There are not many semi-wild Dartmoor Hill Ponies left, on average only one in an area of Dartmoor equivalent to 40 football pitches. There are also only 1,000 breeding mares left. They need the help of us all. The Dartmoor Pony is the right animal in the right place, unlike some species, like the Dodo which became extinct.