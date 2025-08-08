Budding and experienced writers have the opportunity to take part in Wild Words, a summer writing callout organised by the Dartmoor Preservation Association (DPA).
The DPA will publish most of the entries on their website and in their digital magazine.
Helen Bruce, DPA Communications Officer, said: “We would love to hear your words to describe Dartmoor. All written formats are welcome, from haikus to folk songs and from field notes to short stories.
“Your words might seek to capture a specific Dartmoor spot in detail, or you might share a heartfelt written speech about what Dartmoor means to you. The piece you submit might be a manifesto about what must be done to protect this unique landscape, or a set of instructions for the best leave no trace wild camp.
Submissions are open until Friday, September 19.
