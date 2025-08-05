Tugboats & Dolphins CIC delivered its most ambitious event yet on Saturday August 2, as over 650 people descended on Cattewater, Barbican for the Summer Sports Fest — a high-energy community celebration of strength, stamina, and solidarity in support of Age UK.

The day’s centrepiece was a 100-mile open-water relay swim, completed by 62 swimmers, including a powerful appearance from TB&D hero Harley, who swapped his wheelchair for a tugboat and helped the team chip away at the distance — inspiring both swimmers and spectators alike.

Going bananas
Going bananas (Tugboats & Dophins CIC)

On dry land, the Southwest Strongman Competition saw over 10,000kg lifted throughout the day, with jaw-dropping efforts across the board — including a 270kg deadlift from a female athlete that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Other highlights included: - Live music and DJs that kept the waterfront buzzing from morning until night - A vibrant family zone with inflatables, games, and entertainment for all ages - Food and drink from Plymouth’s favourite local vendors. - A huge turnout from Age UK Plymouth, with staff taking on the swim and even the abseil tower challenge.

Getting in the swim
Getting in the swim (Tugboats & Dolphins)

“This event was our biggest yet, and organising it came with its own challenges — but every second was worth it to see our community band together, pushing physical limits and lifting each other up for a great cause. This is what it’s all about,” said Jordan Kelevra, Operations Director of Tugboats & Dolphins.

This campaign has raised over £4,000 for Age UK, helping support essential services for older people across Devon and Cornwall.

Crowds gather
Crowds gather (Tugboats & Dolphins)

Next up for Tugboats & Dolphins is our Fight Night, a high-impact charity event in support of Dame Hannah Rogers Trust. Details will be announced soon — and judging by the Summer Sports Fest’s success, it’s not one to miss.

Visit www.tugboatsanddolphins.com for updates Follow @tugboatsanddolphins across all social platforms.

Getting up speed
Getting up speed (Tugboats & Dolphins)
Take the strain
Take the strain (Tugboats & Dolphins)
Scaling the heights
Scaling the heights (Tugboats & Dolphins)
Right on target
Right on target (Tugboats & Dolphins)
The three belles
The three belles (Tugboats & Dolphins)