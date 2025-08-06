Kingsbridge Rugby Football Club has thanked footwear retailer Pavers Ltd for a £500 donation towards its ambitious clubhouse redevelopment.
The club, which boasts more than 400 juniors, two men’s teams and a newly-promoted women’s side, is one of the largest youth organisations in the South Hams. Its growth over the past two decades has put pressure on the ageing clubhouse, prompting a major project to improve and extend facilities.
Phase one of the redevelopment is now nearing completion. The work is being carried out by WM Construction Ltd, supported by a team of club volunteers.
Once complete, the expanded venue will not only offer improved player facilities but also become Kingsbridge’s largest indoor entertainment space.
The donation from Pavers was secured by long-time supporter Tony Grant, whose daughter plays for the women’s team. He said he was keen to support a club that had given his daughter “a chance to really thrive in a supportive, sporting environment that cares for its members.”
Mr Grant presented the cheque to KRFC chairman Ian Brooking and women’s captain Emma Bewley.
Mr Brooking said: “We desperately need the support of people like Tony to help us bring the clubhouse up to the level our playing and supporting membership deserve. Without help from businesses like Pavers and WM Construction, it simply wouldn’t be possible, so we’d very much like to thank them for their help.”
He added that the club is now looking for further local support to complete the second phase of the project, upgrading the public areas.
KRFC is a registered community club, recognised by the RFU for its inclusive ethos and strong grassroots programme.
The new changing facilities are expected to be ready very soon, while further work will depend on successful grant applications and additional donations.
Anyone who would like to support the project or find out more is encouraged to get in touch with the club directly.
