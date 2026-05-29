A Dartmoor youth hostel which has been providing rooms for nearly 100 years is to close at the end of June.
The Youth Hostel Association (YHA) will not be renewing its lease on the building next to Bellever Forest in the heart of the national park, meaning it will not have any corporate run premises in the largest and wildest open landscape in southern England.
The charity says the closure of YHA Dartmoor is a result of having to streamline its costs following a few difficult years which included pandemic shutdowns, the cost of living crisis, steep inflation, National Insurance increases and loss of government funding.
Among other closures are three in the Lake District where it has 17 YHA run hostels.
YHA Okehampton, which is a franchise run by Adventure Okehampton, will be the only hostel left of its kind on Dartmoor, which stretches across 368 square miles.
A spokesperson for YHA said: “As part of our strategy to reshape our network of youth hostels, unfortunately YHA Dartmoor will be leaving the network.
“We continue to keep hostels and our budgets under review to ensure YHA will have a viable and successful future, with a secure financial footing at the foundation of our organisational strategy.
“YHA Dartmoor will be leaving the YHA Network from June 2026, however we will still be honouring bookings up until this date”.
The official closing date of the 35-bed facility is June 30.
A Dartmoor National Park Authority spokesperson said: “Although it is sad to see the lease come to an end, YHA (England & Wales) have been clear about the reasons behind their decision.
“We remain committed to working with YHA, partners and communities to ensure people continue to access and enjoy Dartmoor including future generations yet to discover the beauty, history and wildlife of our unique national park.”
John Elson of Dartmoor Active Leisure Ltd ,which runs the YHA partner hostel in Okehampton, said: ”We are saddened to hear of the closure of YHA Dartmoor, as we have worked together welcoming visitors to Dartmoor since 1997.
“We understand the difficulties that the hospitality industry has been facing over the past decade and are committed to working with YHA as a partner to continue to deliver events like YHA’s Festival of Walking in September.”
Dartmoor is host to the annual Ten Tors, one of the largest outdoor endurance and expedition events in the UK specifically for young people.
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