Dartmoor Zoo’s CEO, David Gibson, said: “The entire team at Dartmoor Zoo is excited by the arrival of Sabra, our new female Serval. We have been fortunate enough to arrange for her to move from Port Lympne Wild Animal Park, where she has been living since 2020. Sabra will be living with Churchill, a male Serval that we recently rescued from The Cat Survival Trust in Hertfordshire when it was closed down due to the owner being prosecuted for animal welfare and licensing breaches. We plan for both Sabra and Churchill to live out the rest of their lives in peace, surrounded by the beautiful Devon countryside. We’ve designed their enclosure to cater for their every need and to provide them with a spacious, engaging environment.”