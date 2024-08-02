Dartmoor Zoo has welcomed three new residents to their African Aviary habitat.
Travelling from Colchester Zoo, the adorable trio of Male Kirk's Dik Dik, named Gregg, Munchking and Pie arrived at Dartmoor at the end of July.
With age ranges between eight, 11 months and one year old, the new residents are settling into their new habits with fellow residents, four-year-old Dik Dik Macaroni, a White-Cheeked Turaco, Lilac Breasted Roller and African Crane couple Zuri and Derek.
CEO David Gibson commented: “The arrival of another 3 male Kirk’s Dik Dik is the latest development within our collection. Dik Dik would not normally live on their own in the wild so when we had the chance to work with colleagues at Colchester Zoo to rehome three of their male’s we were delighted to say yes. Pie, Munchkin and Gregg will be living alongside Macaroni, our current resident Kirk’s Dik Dik in the African Aviary.”
Initial observations and health checks have been conducted all three Dik Diks seem in good spirits and are settling into their new habitat well. Due to their shy nature, guests have been advised to remain calm and considerate around the enclosure to ensure they have a pleasant adjustment period.
Kirk’s Dik Dik are one of the world’s smallest antelopes, native to Eastern Africa, measuring in at around 30 – 40cm in height. The name ‘Dik Dik’ originates from the antelope’s call. When threatened they run in a zigzag formation, emitting whistling noises from their nose that sound like ‘Zik Zik’ or ‘Dik Dik’, raising alarm to others in the area.