“When you have the perfect shot, don’t just let your photo be exclusive to your digital audiences – consider printing your image and framing it to hang in your home. If this is your intended goal, think about the size, where the framed picture will feature, and whether it will hang landscape or portrait. This will inform how you capture your image from the start. Generally, larger-sized prints work best with more subjects and details included, such as close-ups of tree branches or shadows cast from objects, as the larger size allows viewers to appreciate the smaller details.