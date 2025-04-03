Dartmouth Academy is excited to announce its continued commitment to sustainability and climate action with a series of environmental initiatives designed to reduce the school’s ecological footprint.
Over the next term, Year 6 pupils will be diving into sustainability with hands-on learning, exploring the potential for solar and wind energy at the school. This will be followed by a visit to a local solar farm in Dartmouth, giving pupils the chance to see renewable energy in action.
As part of this initiative, Dartmouth Academy will also conduct a waste audit to improve the management of both food and non-food waste, aiming to take tangible steps toward a greener, more sustainable future. The academy is determined to do its part in the fight against climate change, empowering its pupils to be advocates for environmental change.
Dartmouth Academy’s commitment to climate action is aligned with the broader goals of Education South West, which is making significant strides in sustainability across its schools. Each school within the trust has appointed a dedicated Climate Change Ambassador, tasked with driving forward environmental initiatives and collaborating with the community to implement impactful changes.
The sustainability initiative at Dartmouth Academy is part of a broader movement within the trust to integrate environmental practices into every aspect of school life, ensuring that pupils are equipped with the knowledge, tools, and passion to build a more sustainable world.
Jennifer Tierney, Primary Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:“We are incredibly proud of the efforts our pupils are making to learn about renewable energy and sustainable practices. This is an opportunity for our pupils to not only understand the science behind climate action but to actively participate in making our school a more sustainable place for all. We look forward to seeing how they take this knowledge into the future and continue to be advocates for the environment.”