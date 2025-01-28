Dartmouth has come third in a survey of best UK destinations to explore in 48 hours.
22 per cent of UK holiday goers are now opting for shorter, more frequent getaways
Staycation experts at holidaycottages.co.uk have shared their pick of the UK and Ireland’s best 48-hour destinations – including where to stay.
Simbarashe Shamu, behaviour specialist and practicing registrant of the UK Society of Behaviour Analysis, shares more people are taking short breaks as ‘stress prevention.
Of Dartmouth they say: ‘Coastal beauty, rich history, and a relaxing atmosphere make Dartmouth an excellent choice for a 48-hour getaway. Located on the banks of the River Dart in South Devon, and only 43 miles from Exeter, this charming maritime town is perfect for a quick escape.
‘Start by exploring Dartmouth Castle, which offers stunning views over the estuary, or take a leisurely boat trip along the river to soak in the picturesque scenery.
‘Don’t miss out on enjoying fresh seafood at one of the local restaurants or visiting the award-winning Dartmouth Museum for a taste of the area’s naval history.
‘With its scenic harbour, quaint atmosphere, and opportunities for coastal walks, Dartmouth makes for a refreshing and memorable two-day break.
Behaviour specialist and practicing registrant of the UK Society of Behaviour Analysis Simbarashe Shamu says: “Burn-out and stress prevention is a key factor here.
“Frequent, short breaks give us an appropriate and functional behaviour for reducing stress. “Several studies have shown that these types of breaks contribute to better cognitive and emotional recovery.”
Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, says: “With more people in the UK seeking shorter, more frequent getaways, the appeal of 48-hour breaks has never been greater. “Our curated list of destinations highlights the incredible variety the UK and Ireland have to offer, from coastal retreats to historical towns.”