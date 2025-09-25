Dartmouth Bowling Club has enjoyed a remarkable year, doubling its membership in 2025. The surge follows a push to raise the club’s profile, with three well-publicised open days and a targeted marketing campaign featuring banners and social media. Club officials say the strategy has attracted new players and boosted engagement across the community.
Club treasurer Tim Freeman said: "Offering free sausages on our open days encouraged lots of people to drop in and try bowling. The new members haven’t just been playing, they’ve also helped with the club’s maintenance. We are in a much stronger position now than at the start of the year. I wonder if there’s another club in the country that has doubled in size in just one year."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.