This Saturday, Dartmouth will once again burst into colour, community, and celebration as the town hosts its 5th Annual Dartmouth Pride, a growing tradition that’s become a heartfelt highlight of the local calendar.
Since its humble beginnings in 2021, Dartmouth Pride has grown steadily, fuelled by the dedication of local volunteers and the enthusiastic support of residents and businesses alike.
What began as a small gathering of LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies has flourished into a vibrant, inclusive celebration welcoming people of all identities and backgrounds.
This Saturday kicks off at 10.30am with the annual Pride Walk, beginning once again at the scenic Dartmouth Castle.
The Pride Walk is a joyful and family-friendly event, offering a moment of visibility, unity, and reflection as the community walks side-by-side in support of equality and inclusion.
From 11am to 6pm, the heart of Dartmouth will come alive in Royal Avenue Gardens, the new home for this year’s Pride Festival.
The bandstand will host a full line-up of live music, while the gardens will feature a bustling array of local vendors.
The event is family friendly and free to attend.
For those ready to keep the celebration going into the evening, the Pride Afterparty will take place from 6pm to 11pm at the Dartmouth Yacht Club (DYC).
There is live entertainment and a DJ spinning all your favourite Pride anthems, it promises to be a high-energy and unforgettable night.
Organisers are keen to emphasise that Dartmouth Pride is more than just a fun-filled day but us also a chance to celebrate the town’s LGBTQIA+ community, to promote equality, and to show that everyone belongs.
“Whether you identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community or stand as a proud ally, Dartmouth Pride is here for you, said Jonathan Gilland, one of the event organisers.
“It’s about celebrating who we are, connecting with our neighbours, and showing that love and inclusion are always welcome in our beautiful town.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.