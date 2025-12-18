So, Christmas has arrived and hopefully all is ready. What does THE celebration mean to us and how prepared are we from a Spiritual point of view? Do we even acknowledge that “JESUS IS the REASON for the SEASON” and did Advent mean anything to us – essentially , a time of preparation for our inner spirituality.
Most of us know the facts - 2000+ years ago a precious baby was born in a humble stable for all of us – not just a certain race, colour or creed, but ALL OF US ! Jesus came to show and guide us how to live alongside one another peacefully, to care and to reach out in love. The results show that HIS message has not always been acknowledged. Alas , throughout the centuries we have instead put our own thoughts and morals into practise, arrogantly presuming we know best and look where it’s led us! The World is in turmoil.
It’s never too late though to turn back, or if we’ve never yet had a close relationship with HIM up until now, then it’s the perfect occasion and time to develop one! That’s what HE’S waiting for and our lives will be transformed if we put HIM at the centre of our daily thoughts, decisions and friendships ! It takes TRUST and humility to put aside our own thoughts and follow His guidance alone, so ask Him for help.
This Christmas let’s find an inner Holy space to reflect and give thanks to God for everything ! ALLELUIA.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.