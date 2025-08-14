At the time of writing, 61,430 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, including at least 18,430 children. The total includes 217 who have died of starvation, including 100 children. The United Nations has warned that all children of Gaza under the age of five are at risk of life-threatening malnourishment. So far, 40,500 children have been injured. British paramedic Sam Sears, who recently spent three weeks in Gaza, described the situation as 'a conveyor belt of carnage'. Following an incident where two children – aged nine and 11 – died from blast injuries, he said: 'It was particularly heartbreaking putting a child in a body bag, seeing their face for the last time, then moving them out [of] the way so we could treat more people'.