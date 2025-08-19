Figures obtained by Personal Injury Claims UK found that, in the past three years, nearly 400 South Western Ambulance Service staff have been injured whilst on duty in Devon.
Ambulance staff often face a high risk of injuries, both physical and psychological, due to the nature of their work.
Manual handling tasks, such as lifting and moving patients, account for a large number of these injuries as they can lead to strains and sprains.
The most common manual handling injuries are musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), which can affect a person’s movement.
A report written by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) back in 2016 showed that an estimated 8.8 million working days were lost due to MSDs.
In 2023/24, 166 South Western Ambulance Service staff were injured whilst working in Devon, which is the highest number of injuries in the past three years.
Over the past year, the service has seen a decrease in staff injuries, with the total standing at 104.
Staff can also experience psychological distress, including post-traumatic stress disorder, due to exposure to trauma and violence.
Figures from the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) revealed that over 20,000 incidents of violence, aggression and abuse were directed at staff across the fourteen UK ambulance services in the 2024/25 financial year.
The number of incidents is the highest ever recorded in the sector and equates to at least 55 ambulance staff being abused or attacked every single day, ranging from common assault to serious attacks.
Personal Injury Claims UK also obtained figures on the main injury causes logged by South Western Ambulance Service across their overall service area over the past three years.
Moving and handling was the most common cause, resulting in 608 injuries, followed by slips, trips and falls, which led to 297 injuries.
Due to the recent rise in violent incidents, NHS ambulance services have undertaken a number of initiatives alongside the #WorkWithoutFear campaign to prioritise the safety of their workers, as well as trying to effect behavioural change amongst those who may carry out these assaults
Speaking on the figures released by the AACE, UNISON national ambulance officer Sharan Bandesha said: “No one should be attacked for simply doing their job. Ambulance workers who respond to emergencies, from heart attacks to car crashes, are trying to save lives.
“Rising pressure on the health service has created a toxic environment where violence and abuse are becoming far too common. This is unacceptable. Staff are being left traumatised, injured and even forced out of roles, which makes the workforce crisis worse.”
As a result of injuries sustained whilst at work, many workers have submitted claims against the South Western Ambulance Service over the past few years.
Between 2021 and 2024, 35 claims were lodged against the service, with 17 of these claims being settled.
This has led to a total of £116,109 being paid out to successful claimants, with the highest amount being paid in 2022/23 at £53,829.
