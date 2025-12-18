THE Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison shares this Christmas message after asking shoppers in Exeter what brings them joy at Christmas time.
“WHAT brings you joy at Christmas?” was the question I asked for our vox pops Christmas video filmed out and about among the Christmas shoppers on the streets of Exeter recently.
Answers focused on family and friends, giving and receiving, time in nature and human community. And for me, the best Christmases have been those which are about the good company we enjoy, the laughter, the sharing together of good food and time to savour all this – whatever the wider situation.
I imagine the first Christmas was a bit like that too –the company kept, the togetherness in hope and purpose, the shared celebration of new and special life – which made for joy.
And all this in an arguably joyless place – in poor conditions, on the edge of an empire in occupied lands with a tyrannical ruler nearby.
And yet, and yet. A flame is lit, a hope is nurtured, and a joy is sparked, kindling the hearts and minds of early Christians, centred on following the baby Jesus become man, following his loving, peaceful and yes joyful way.
That’s what Christmas is about starting. In the Christmas story we see joy bursting through in the midst of a time of oppression and darkness; in Jesus’ teaching we find the foundations of a remarkable transformation when people take that teaching seriously; in following Jesus we find people reshaped, and small groups committed to his way turning an empire upside down.
The joy and light of this way is always in danger – not like our family Christmas is always in danger of the turkey being undercooked, the present not quite hitting the mark or people falling out over some triviality – but there have always been examples from Herod to Scrooge, to the Grinch, of symbolic characters threatening to extinguish the light.
The Good News of Christmas is that the light shines in the darkness, the darkness has not overcome it and we are called, we are invited, we are commanded to bask in this light, to reflect it and radiate it. And this, the baby born in Bethlehem suggests, will be our joy.
May you know the joy of Christmas this year.
Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison
The Bishop of Exeter
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.