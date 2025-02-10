DOZENS of protestors gathered in Dartmouth on Saturday (February 8) to show their support for calls to reopen a key road into town.
A petition demanding the urgent repair and reopening of Warfleet Road – which was closed a year ago - has amassed more than 2,100 signatures and the backing of residents, the town’s business community and local councillors.
Devon County Council (DCC) has been accused of shirking its responsibility in its failure to repair and re-open Warfleet Road since it was closed in February 2024 due to a landslip.
A four-mile diversion has been in place ever since.
The closure is affecting residents’ wellbeing and harming the local economy, it is claimed.
The road provides residents and visitors with direct access to the town centre shops and businesses, and links the town with the popular attraction of Dartmouth Castle.
It also gives the emergency services easy access to properties within the vicinity.
Lindsay Ellwood, chair of the Warfleet Road Warriors residents’ group which launched the petition, said: “The number of people who have signed our petition and written to Devon County Council in support of our campaign shows the strength of feeling among the community for the urgent reopening of the road.
“We plan to hand the petition in to the full county council meeting on Thursday February 20.”
Supporting the campaign, Dartmouth’s Chamber of Commerce has written to DCC demanding it reopens the road by the start of the Easter season (on April 4).
In the letter to council leader Cllr James McInnes, the chamber’s chair Jo Hinde said the town’s visitor economy is suffering.
“Businesses...are dependent on trade from people visiting and staying in the town,” she wrote.
“This is the only route from the town centre to businesses located in these areas and consequently the closure of this road is harmful to their trade.
“This has a knock-on effect of fewer people staying in the area. As a visitor economy this is a real concern for us.”
Dartmouth mayor Cllr David Wells described the continued closure as a “disgrace”.
He said: “The town council has been told by Devon County Council they are arguing about the liability, but we say get it repaired and then argue.
“It’s a disgrace the Highways Authority can keep a road shut when local businesses are struggling. We as a town council are disgusted.”
South Hams District Council leader Julian Brazil accused DCC of “shirking” its duty.
“After a year enough is enough. Devon County Council needs to take a much more proactive stance,” he said.
“As the highways authority they have a responsibility to get the road open. Blaming others and shirking their duty just won’t wash.”
Dartmouth councillor Jonathan Hawkins added: “We’ve been waiting long enough, (DCC) just needs to get on with it.”
Solicitor Joanna Higgins of Swannaton Road warned that some motorists were ignoring the road closed signs and posing a danger to pedestrians.
She said: “The road is effectively single track, the Devon stone wall near the foot of the road is being damaged by vans and larger vehicles hitting it and it is dangerous for pedestrians as there is no footpath.”
DCC has been asked to comment.