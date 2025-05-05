The Liberal Democrats are celebrating their resounding success at the Devon County Council elections after winning 18 seats from the Conservatives and bringing their total number of seats to 27.
Since being in power from 2009, the Conservatives have cut budgets, mismanaged services and neglected local infrastructure. In Devon, many roads are in a shocking state of disrepair, with the highway maintenance budget currently standing at an eye-watering £200 million.
In addition, children’s services have been rated inadequate or requiring improvement by Ofsted for over a decade, leaving many children in Devon waiting months or even years for vital support.
After winning 27 seats, the Devon Liberal Democrats have said their councillors “will work hard from day one to deliver on the change Devon needs.
Commenting on their electoral success, Caroline Voaden MP said:
“For sixteen years, the Conservative administration has been asleep at the wheel, with local services falling to the wayside. This week, voters have sent a clear message that this simply is not good enough and it's time for change.
“We are humbled that so many people have decided to put their faith in the Liberal Democrats. It's clear voters wanted new leadership at Devon, and that is what we will bring. We are ready to lead the council with tolerant, efficient and positive politics and I look forward to working with our new team at County Hall. Our councillors will work hard from day one to push for the change that Devon needs.”
The Liberal Democrats won the largest number of seats, taking 27, but fell short of the 31-seat threshold (more than 50 per cent) required for overall control of the council.
Reform UK won 18 seats. The Conservative Party, which previously held overall control, ended election day with seven councillors. The Green Party secured six seats, with two going to independent candidates. The Labour Party failed to win any seats.