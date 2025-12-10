The Watermans Arms, which overlooks Bow Creek near Tuckenhay, is celebrating an exciting new chapter as experienced publicans Gayle and Paul Newman take the helm along with their family.
With more than 50 years of hospitality expertise between them, the couple are bringing their trademark warmth, community focus and passion for great food and friendly service to their new Devon home.
Gayle and Paul began their hospitality journey running vibrant venues on the Costa del Sol before spending over two decades at the heart of the Brighton community.
Their time managing The Ladies Mile pub in Patcham earned them a reputation for creating a true community hub and they raised over £125k for local charities during their time there.
Now they are ready to do the same at The Watermans Arms.
The new management has already made a splash.
The pub has hosted a Halloween party, refreshed the menu and held a charity quiz night raising funds for Harbertonford Primary School. Festive events are well underway with parties planned for both Christmas and New Year’s Eve and special heat at home Christmas dinners on sale for those who want festive food without the fuss.
Gayle and Paul Newman said:
"We fell in love with Devon many years ago and always called it our happy place. Being able to bring our family here and create a warm, welcoming pub for locals, visitors and four legged friends is a dream come true. The welcome we have received already has been incredible and we cannot thank the community enough."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.