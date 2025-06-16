Dartmouth Rotary has recognised those unsung heroes who have given outstanding service to the community.
Each year the club makes a senior and junior award to those who have stood out from the crowd and devoted their energies to enrich the lives of others in Dartmouth.
This year’s adult award has gone to Janet Kidson and the junior award for those under 18 years was presented to Ben Theaker.
Both nominees made an outstanding contribution to the life of the community, either within an organisation or through their own personal efforts.
Janet Kidson is a key volunteer at the Dartmouth Food Bank.
Her proposer said Janet had worked “tirelessly behind the scenes at the Friday hub, seeking funding, supporting local people, ordering food and applying for grants to ensure the community of Dartmouth felt supported.”
Janet also administered and shared vital information on social media with little or no recognition, without which, a large number of people would be affected, said her proposer.
They said: “Janet continues to give in a world where a large number only take.’
Junior winner Ben Theaker is a 14-year-old student at Dartmouth Academy.
His nominee said: “I first became aware of Ben when he became a member of the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta committee a couple of years ago. The youngest member we have had in some 50 years, he has attended meetings and helped out during the past two regattas.”
Ben is a Sea Cadet and has risen to the rank of Cadet First Class. He is a keen sailor and is currently attaining Level 4 Sailing at the Royal Dart Yacht Club.
He is also in the process of working for a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.
The judges concluded that Ben was “a polite, respectful and diligent young man and a credit to the community.”
Both winners were presented with their awards from Dartmouth Rotary president Bernard Young at a special Rotary lunch at the George and Dragon pub on Thursday.
