Dartmouth Rotary’s Charity Beer Festival triumphed as a vibrant, sensory celebration of craft ales and proved a feast of flavour and community camaraderie.
The three-day event saw a gathering of over 300 people, both casual enthusiasts and connoisseurs who were able to sample over 20 diverse, local or speciality brews and ciders in a relaxed environment.
The welcoming celebration has raised over £3,500 profit, which will go to various charities as well as the Flavel Arts Centre for hosting the event.
The spacious auditorium was the perfect setting for the festival, where the scent of roasted malt and fruity hops filled the air amid the clinking of tasting glasses and lively banter.
Beer Festival organiser Rotarian Martin Judd said visitors were able to enjoy the rare opportunity to explore hidden gems of brews from around the country, plus four ciders.
The tastings were accompanied by the rhythmic beat of live music, with some performers giving their time for free.
Close up magic was also provided by Lez the Fez.
“Thanks go to our wonderful sponsors and supporters who helped make this event a success as well as the Friends of Dartmouth Rotary who provided a lot of help over the three days,” said Martin.
Premium supporter was Premier Inns, along with sponsorship from Dart Marina Hotel, Premier Marinas (Noss on Dart), Dudley’s Cafe, Stoke Lodge Hotel, Bond’s Nautical Antiques, Dartmouth Indoor Self Storage, RGC Building Supplies, Dartmouth Yacht Club, Peter Goldstraw, Martin Nutt and Martin Scanlon.
Bays Brewery also provided beer and equipment.
Music came from Rocky Ford Junior, Alfi Romeo, All Hands on Deck (sea shanties), Viki Philp, The Ultimate Hairbrush Diva, The Acoustic Sunshine Band and Mick and Lucy.
To find out more about the Rotary Club of Dartmouth you can visit their website at: https://tinyurl.com/2yps8f39
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