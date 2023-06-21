Dartmouth Fire Station has launched a huge recruitment drive to crew its two appliances with on-call firefighters – including a Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV) which has just been returned to the station.
Fire service area manager Mike Porter said: “We’re encouraging people to join up by canvassing at local gyms, sports and activity clubs - explaining what the fire service has to offer and how they can contribute to the community whilst also benefitting as an individual.
“We can then work with potential recruits, show them the station and how the job works, ready for when applications open in the autumn.”
South Hams Newspapers reported last month the station’s service had been effectively halved after one of its two engines was relocated to Torquay, due to lack of crews available.
Cllr Jonathan Hawkins, Dartmouth councillor for Devon and South Hams Councils, has been speaking to fire managers to reinstate the appliance, after stating “someone will get killed” if no action was taken.
He said: “I’m very pleased the fire brigade has returned our second engine to Dartmouth. This is essential to our community. The RIV is important also to access many of our narrow lanes.
“It’s really important we now recruit new officers to our local station to ensure we have crews for both appliances. If you are interested pop down to the station and say hi.”
Gerald Taylor, assistant chief fire officer, said a ‘candidate attraction plan’ is being put in place immediately.
He added: “The issue remains the overall lack of firefighters in Dartmouth. We’ve been working in the background not just for Dartmouth, but the wider issues of on-call firefighter recruitment.
“We’ve put together a ‘candidate attraction plan’ for the town and believe we can use the Dartmouth plan as a pilot to develop this recruitment planning tool for all our on-call stations.”
The plan is to target potential new recruits at school pick-ups, sports clubs, school fetes, rowing clubs, Dartmouth Regatta and other local events. A leaflet drop and advertising campaign will also be implemented in the coming weeks.
It states difficulties in recruitment have included reluctance of local employers to release staff for on-call firefighting duties due to financial pressures; the large percentage of second and retirement homes in the areas; and the on-call duties involving a larger commitment nowadays in regards to training, fitness, courses and contractual cover.
On-call firefighters have to live or work within five minutes of their allocated station. It is possible this response area could be widened up to previously excluded areas of the community for recruitment.
Potential applicants can visit Dartmouth Fire Station on one of its weekly training sessions, every Wednesday between 7pm and 9pm or email [email protected]