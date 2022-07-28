Dartmouth’s seals and dolphins being abused by jet skiers

“The wildlife is suffering because of people’s behaviour, especially the seals and dolphins, and the seabirds too. People are almost on top of seals with their mobile phones taking selfies and sitting on the rocks where they need to rest. Last weekend there were three people on rocks who chased a group of seals into the water. Rest out of water is so important for a seal and they need access to the rocks and not to be disturbed. Being constantly disturbed, when they’re trying to rest and recuperate, is like being woken at night every 20 minutes. People need to be quiet and keep their distance from them – not get close-up selfies for social media hits.”