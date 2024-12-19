Living in Woolwell, Bev and I often nip across the Tamar Bridge into Cornwall and Looe is a favoured destination, around three quarters of an hour away.

Low tide at Looe (Richard Harding)

The town has enjoyed extra publicity as the fictional ‘Devon’ town of Skipton Abbott in the BBC drama Beyond Paradise.

The Guildhall, aka the Town Hall, is used in the programme as the police HQ.

The Guildhall aka Town Hall (Richard Harding)

There is the uniquely shaped Banjo Pier where you can sit and watch the boats go by.

Banjo Pier (Richard Harding)

Looe is also a traditional fishing town with a lovely sandy beach, rock pools and it’s own island.

Looe Island was once a holy pilgrimage site and has rare plants and wildlife including many nesting birds.

Looe Island (Richard Harding)

It was given to the Cornwall Wildlife Trust in 2004 by the Atkins sisters.

St Nicolas Church- West Looe (Richard Harding)
Pengelly's famous fishmongers (Richard Harding)
Looe's popular sandy beach (Richard Harding)
The Old Guildhall, Gaol and Museum (Richard Harding)
The valley of the River Looe (Richard Harding)
The bridge linking east and west Looe (Richard Harding)
Houses with a view at West Looe (Richard Harding)