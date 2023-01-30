Janie Moor, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice South Hams: “Many of us are familiar with overspending at Christmas which can lead to what is often referred to as a ‘Christmas Debt Hangover’. Every year in January we see an increase in the number of people coming to us with financial problems. The most important thing to remember is not to panic, you don’t have to deal with it alone. Citizens Advice have experienced debt advisers who can give you a helping hand if things are looking tricky. Take the first step and reach out for help today.”