South Hams District Council says it is “showing its commitment to its communities” by helping to deliver millions of pounds of sports funding, introducing a new arts and culture plan, and continuing its support for local wellbeing.
Community sports facilities across the South Hams are benefitting from £5.7m of investment, supporting the Council’s commitment to working with communities to deliver projects that enhance local areas.
Over the past year, £5.7m has been invested by South Hams District Council and partner organisations including the Rugby Football Union (RFU), Sport England, the Football Foundation and other funders. This includes money allocated for projects next year, providing physical, mental, social, health and wellbeing benefits for people of all ages and abilities living in the district.
Some of the funding has come from Section 106 contributions – money raised from planning developments to offset pressures caused by new homes and often used to support community facilities.
Cllr Julian Brazil, South Hams Executive Member for Community Services, Operations and Leisure, said: “Over the past year we’ve seen an unprecedented level of investment into local sport and leisure, and I’m proud that South Hams District Council is helping to make this possible through capital funding, S106 and match funding.
“These improvements to our facilities will support physical and mental wellbeing, offer more inclusive opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, and strengthen the social fabric of our towns and villages. It’s a real investment not just in facilities, but in healthier, happier communities across the South Hams.”
Among the projects is £650,000 of investment in leisure centres, including securing Sport England funding through its Swimming Pool Support Fund for Quayside Leisure Centre and Dartmouth Outdoor Community Swimming Pool.
The Dartmouth area will see £926,805 of investment, with the key project in development being improvements at Norton Playing Fields next to the town’s leisure centre.
In Ivybridge, Section 106 funding has supported football, rugby and cricket clubs, with improvements to clubhouses and grounds. Kingsbridge and Salcombe have seen £826,915 invested across rugby, sailing, swimming and tennis facilities, alongside a new skate park in Kingsbridge and proposals for a pump track.
Totnes has also benefited from a new skate park delivered on its existing site, with total investment of £412,400. An additional project to re-open and improve the outdoor pool at Dartington is currently being developed.
In rural communities, Brixton has received a new fitness and wellbeing hub at Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club, while Marldon has seen investment in bowls and cricket facilities, with construction of a new Multi Use Games Area underway.
Alongside sport, the Council is developing an arts and culture plan aimed at supporting the district’s creative sector. The plan focuses on building trusted relationships, listening to concerns, identifying opportunities and helping amplify the ambitions of South Hams communities.
Cllr Nadine Dommett, Executive Member for Community Development, Arts and Culture, said: “I believe arts and culture have huge potential to boost our community’s wellbeing, drive tourism, support economic growth, and create a real sense of pride in our area. That’s why we’ve developed a plan that not only supports the sector now, but also strengthens the creative ecosystem for the future.”
