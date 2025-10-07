Rowan Sutton, appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Tuesday 7 October as the court ruled to extend his Custody Time Limit (CTL).
Mr Sutton is accused of murdering Aimee Pike on Wednesday 23 April 2025.
The trial had been due to start on 20 October, and the CTL to expire a few days after, but investigations have encountered delays leading to the trial postponement.
Issues were raised due to third party setbacks, which the prosecution deem vital to the investigation.
The defence argued that the prosecution should have taken earlier steps to complete and serve all material within the designated timeframe.
After a deliberation, His Honour Judge Linford ruled in favour of the extension, saying “on balance of probability” he was satisfied the prosecution had acted with due diligence in actively moving the investigation forward.
The Custody Time Limit scheme, set by the Crown Prosecution Service, establishes the maximum period a defendant can be held in custody before their trial begins.
It is necessary to protect defendants’ right to a fair and timely trial, prevent unnecessary detention, and ensure the prosecution proceeds with due diligence and efficiency.
A new trial date has been set for 6 July 2026, with the next hearing scheduled for 6 January.
