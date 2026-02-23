A fire investigation is underway after a major blaze severely damaged The Promise School in Okehampton, with crews continuing to dampen down hotspots this morning.
According to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters worked throughout the night after the fire broke out at the school on Dartmoor View yesterday afternoon. Three fire appliances remain at the scene, along with specialist equipment, including aerial ladder platforms and a high-volume pump.There have been no reports of injuries.
A spokesperson for the school said staff were “relieved” that no pupils or staff were on site at the time and thanked emergency services for their swift response.
“This is, of course, devastating news for our school community,” they said. “The cause of the fire is not yet known and investigations are ongoing. In the meantime, we are working closely with the relevant authorities and will provide further updates to families, pupils and staff as soon as possible.”
Okehampton Town Council stated it was “deeply saddened” by the incident and extended its support to affected pupils, families, and staff. The council also commended the emergency services for bringing the blaze under control.
The fire was initially reported yesterday afternoon, when flames and dense black smoke, visible from a considerable distance, engulfed much of the school’s roof. Six fire appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, and two water carriers were initially dispatched, along with police and ambulance crews.
As the extent of the fire became apparent, an additional six fire appliances were mobilised to provide further resources. Crews utilised aerial ladder platforms, water, and foam jets to combat the blaze and protect a nearby building, while a substantial plume of smoke developed across the area. The school building has been left severely damaged.
Drone footage captured dense black smoke billowing from the roof as firefighters worked below to address the blaze (Video: Copyright Brian Johnston).
By the evening, three water bowsers and a high-volume pump had been deployed to increase water supply at the scene. Residents in the Stockley Hamlet area were urged to keep doors and windows closed to prevent embers from entering properties, and members of the public were advised to avoid the area.
The B3260 has been closed between Whitehouse Services and Fatherford Lane due to fire service equipment on the roadway and will remain closed until further notice. Diversions are in place via Tongue End, the A30 to Sourton Cross, the A386, and back along the A30 to Meldon.
Residents throughout Okehampton have also been requested to minimise water usage due to pressure on the supply resulting from firefighting operations.
The Promise School is an SEND school catering for up to 100 children with social, emotional and mental health needs. There has been an outpouring of concern on social media about the impact the fire will have on pupils who cannot attend mainstream schools and may now face disruption to their education.
