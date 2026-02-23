Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Sophie Heard, who has been reported missing from the Kingsbridge area.
She was last seen in the Kingsbridge area on the evening of Friday February 20.
Sophie is described as a female, of slim build, around 5ft 7ins tall, with ginger hair which is currently dyed purple.
She was last seen wearing a beige North Face coat, white trainers and blue jeans.
Sophie also has links to Newton Abbot, Nottingham and London.
If you have seen Sophie, or know of her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number log number 34 of 21/02/26.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.