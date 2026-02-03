A large section of the Slapton Line has collapsed following a fresh bout of strong winds and exceptionally high tides.
The coastal road — a vital route linking Torcross and Strete — had already suffered significant damage during back-to-back storms in January, prompting ongoing repair efforts.
Devon County Council had been working alongside partner agencies to stabilise and restore the road.
However, following this latest collapse, the future of those repairs is now uncertain.
Our reporters are at the scene and will bring live updates as more information becomes available.
Comments
