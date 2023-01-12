The charity have advertised for runners for multiple races: The Great West Run half marathon or Community Mile race on May 21st, or the Plymouth 10 or 5k race on May 14th.
The charity have nine places left for each race, but they are able to purchase more if these fill up, so as many runners as possible that can support their cause are welcome.
The spaces are free to adopt, as long as those that commit to running in aid of Devon Air Ambulance agree to raise a minimum of £100 for the charity.
A spokesperson for Devon Air Ambulance said: “Running either of these races for Devon Air Ambulance is not only a great fundraiser, but it helps to raise awareness and visibility of a charity that helps hundreds of patients in the county and beyond every year.
“£100 could buy us an Airway Kit for our crew’s Kit Bags – a module which allows our manage airways for unconscious patients in need.”
Features of The Great West Run marathon include fully-closed roads; on-route entertainment; water and energy stations and pace makers. The marathon is also partnered with Trees Not Tees, where instead of race T-Shirts the organisers are planting a tree for every race participant, to avoid the environmental cost of making t-shirts that will likely never be worn.
Devon Air Ambulance added: “We will be in attendance at both events, both in the charity village and at cheer points along the way too.”
The Devon Air Ambulance Trust is a charity providing emergency medical services through the provision of two helicopter-based air ambulances and two critical care cars, which cover the county of Devon in South West England. They assisted 1169 patients in 2022.
The charity are also currently recruiting for Cheer Crew Volunteers at the races. They said: “if (you) would like the time-commitment of only attending these one-or-two larger events each summer, and feel confident cheering, clapping and whooping our runners on with us, then please do get in touch at [email protected]”
If you would like to run either events for the charity, email [email protected] or call 07399115358, and you will be provided with the discount code needed to get their entry for free.