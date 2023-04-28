Devon Air Ambulance (DAA) may be a familiar sight on the high streets of 19 Devon towns, but the charity’s online presence has been growing since it launched its online shop during lockdown.
The charity has celebrated its recent online refresh by stocking a range of stunning preloved gowns, cocktail dresses and evening wear, ideal for young people eager to get to the other side of their exams to celebrate their hard work.
But while teenagers are racking up the excitement about their planned look, many parents are blanching at the prospect of shelling out potentially into hundreds on what has in recent times become a flourishing market.
Paul Hunt, e-commerce manager at Devon Air Ambulance, said: ‘With brand new prom dresses often approaching several hundred pounds, and during a cost-of living crisis, a little more creativity is needed to curate a Prom Night party look that doesn’t break the bank.
‘Thankfully, hundreds of generous Devon Air Ambulance supporters have donated quality pre-loved posh frocks, accessories, shoes, jewellery and more to our online and high street stores.
‘This is great news as we want students to be able to celebrate their achievements and not have to worry about the costs involved. A prom should be about them and their friends having a wonderful time.’
Gorgeous garments, long and short bridesmaids’ dresses, evening wear, cocktail dresses, some of which are as-new or barely worn, are filling up the DAA’s rails, and all for a fraction of the cost of what they would have been brand new.As the summer prom party season approaches, savvy shoppers won’t want to hang around as prom dresses are getting snapped up quickly. The online store, shopdaat.org also stocks clutch bags, heels, earrings, necklaces and other accessories to complete the prom party look.
Paul continued: ‘All our garments are steamed and carefully packaged so they arrive ready to try on. We are also happy to honour our returns policy if the garment is not quite right. We are so grateful to our generous supporters who donate such wonderful items to us. Their sale makes a real difference to our lifesaving work. We hope shoppers have fun browsing all we have to offer!’