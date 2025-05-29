Devon and Cornwall Police are looking for information following a burglary that took place in Ivybridge.
It happened on May 27 at Woodfield Crescent between 9.30am and 2.30pm.
Entry was gained through a patio door when homeowner was out.
The property was ransacked and items including cash, jewellery and medals were taken.
A small red car was seen nearby, possibly a Mini with black roof.
For anyone who may have any information or saw something suspicious please contact 101 and quote ref 50250133466 or email [email protected]
To secure your home you are advised to lock all doors and windows, even when just stepping outside, and consider installing alarms and security lighting.
Reinforce doors and windows, and ensure your garage and sheds are locked.
Minimize the visibility of valuables, and consider a security dog and CCTV cameras.
