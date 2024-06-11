Devon and Cornwall Police are urging car sellers to be vigilant of a concerning new scam that has emerged in recent weeks.
The scam involves two to three males attending to view a car advertised for sale.
When the males arrive, one distracts the owner whilst the other looks under the bonnet and tampers with the vehicle so it will smoke or not run properly.
The males will then point out the problem to the owner and ask for a discount on the car.
A spokesperson for the Force said: "We would like to remind residents to be wary when selling vehicles. If anyone comes to view your vehicle, be vigilant and ask a friend to be with you if possible.
Do not leave the potential buyers alone with the vehicle or allow them the opportunity to tamper with it."
Devon and Cornwall Police provided essential guidance to sellers, emphasizing the importance of not hastily adjusting the price in response to perceived faults during viewings or test drives, saying: "If an issue is noticed during the viewing or test drive, do not lower the price without having the vehicle examined by your own independent mechanic. Do not accept any deal that you are not happy with."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via the Devon and Cornwall Police website or by phoning 101 quoting 829 5 June.
All reports of this nature also need to be reported to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 or online.