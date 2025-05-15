The results, taken over four years, give the Environment Agency great confidence when deciding what classification a beach will be given later in the year. Any classification above 'Sufficient' means the water quality is safe to swim in. Out of 155 monitored bathing waters, there are only two beaches in Devon and Cornwall - Coastguards Beach on the Erme Estuary and Porthluney - with a 'Poor' classification. This does not mean they are dirty, but the very high standards are not consistently met, and the Environment Agency is actively investigating why.