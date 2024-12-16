An artist has incurred the wrath of social media users after selling one of his artworks to controversial broadcaster, Katie Hopkins.
David Furler, who specialises in drawing swirling townscapes, mostly of Totnes, posted a photo of himself on the Totnesians Facebook group last weekend, proudly posing with Ms Hopkins and a print he sold her for £20, depicting the town’s East Gate Arch.
Ms Hopkins, a former reality show contestant, is known for her outspoken and inflammatory views, having been accused by some journalists of inciting racial or religious hatred.
In the past she has compared migrants to “cockroaches”, saying she would use gunships to stop them from crossing the channel.
Mr Furler, who has been doing distinctive pen and ink drawings since 2019, faced an immediate backlash on the social media site, with some criticising the artist for posing with Ms Hopkins and accusing him of being a publicity seeker.
Alistair Moffatt said: “Not cool. I’d rather not make a sale than be openly associated with fash. It’s a shame as his work is good and I’ve often commented in the past encouraging him. But I can’t support anyone who tolerates or endorses evil people.”
Martin Gautier claimed Mr Furler was validating Ms Hopkins by his actions, while Emma Jones said there was “a fine line between freedom of speech and divisive, hateful rhetoric”.
Among the insults directed at Mr Furler was the comment: “you’re an absolute c**k. An utter f*****g helmet”.
Others however spoke in support of Mr Furler. Joanna de Groot-marzec said: “I do not share her (Ms Hopkins) views but all this lack of tolerance. Maybe all those haters should try and live in a regime we are slowly heading towards. I lived in one. Live and let live.”
Jamie Waghorne said: “What’s wrong with her? What’s with the hate for selling her a print?”
An unapologetic Mr Furler, who deleted his initial post and turned off the comments to a second one, defended his actions, rejecting the accusation that he was being a white supremacist for selling a piece of artwork to the right-wing polemicist.
“If any other famous person...bought a print I would also put a picture of me with him and my artwork to gain more feed. Katie is heavy on free speech which I definitely stand for,” he said.
Speaking to this paper afterwards, he said he did not expect to get such an angry response.
“I was surprised. All types of famous people buy artwork from other artists all the time. Mel Gibson has bought artwork and he's said some horrible things about people. That doesn't mean all those artists that he bought artwork off also share his views. It doesn't make any sense.”
Mr Furler, who gets much of his artistic inspiration from Totnes, said he had subsequently been blocked from the Facebook group until December 22 without being given a reason.
“Totnes is filled with creative and open minded people, but at the same time it's got that yin and yang thing going on as there are also many closed-minded individuals.”