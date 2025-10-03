Devon and Cornwall Police’s Marine Policing and Underwater Search team has taken delivery of a new Government-funded support boat.
The vessel, named Neptune, was built on the Isle of Wight by Cheetah Marine over 14 months to meet the specific operational requirements of the Force.
Now stationed in Plymouth, Neptune represents a major upgrade in maritime policing capability, enabling officers to patrol the coastline and respond to incidents even in severe weather.
+ 7
(View All)
New Devon and Cornwall Police boat, Neptune, moored at Plymouth Harbour.
Powered by two 350-horsepower engines, the boat is equipped with advanced technology including drones, underwater remote operated vehicles (ROVs) and other specialist kit. Chief Constable James Vaughan described it as “a really serious piece of hardware,” adding that the drones give officers aerial search and reconnaissance ability, while the mini-submarines can reach depths far beyond the limits of divers.
“There's a couple of things I can't talk about, which are some covert capabilities on board,” explains Vaughn. “But the mini submarines that go down on a lead, we can send those down much further than we'd be willing to send divers, and the drone. Drones are revolutionary - helping with all kinds of aerial capabilities.”
The underwater remote operated vehicles (ROVs) are operated like a remote control car with a visual transmitted to a small screen. These high-tech devices can be used to aid search and rescue efforts of drowned victim recovery, forensic assessments and during rescue operations - without the need of sending full dive teams into potential dangerous waters.
Funded through the Organised Immigration Crime Command and the Home Office, Neptune represents part of the latest programme to tackle serious organised crime. The boat has been specifically designed to enhance the Force’s response to maritime threats including drugs smuggling and organised immigration crime, while also boosting coastal safety.
Vaughn adds: “Two things deters people from crime. One is the likelihood of getting caught, so we think having really serious, credible capability in the maritime space provides a clear message to criminals - if you come here, or you try and exploit the the vulnerability of our big coastline, then we will come after you.”
Neptune will be operated by the Force’s team of specially trained marine police officers, responsible for responding to incidents on the water, as well as using their expert knowledge to investigate marine-related crimes. Not every police force can run a full-time unit, so the Force’s expertise will also be available to other police units — helping crack down on local, national and international counter-terrorism and organised crime.
Bas Edmonds, Managing Director of Cheetah Marine, said: “Cheetah Marine are immensely proud to be handing Neptune over to Devon and Cornwall Police. We hope they will be able to make the most of Neptune over the coming years and Cheetah Marine will be forever proud in supporting Devon and Cornwall Police in achieving their objectives.”
With 4,000 miles of river and 733 miles of coastline across Devon and Cornwall to patrol, Neptune is a welcome upgrade to the previous rigid inflatable boats the Force has been using, enabling the team to stay at sea longer conducting operations.
The vessel will be used for a variety of purposes, including underwater searches, identifying offences and anti-social behaviour at sea and on water, transporting specially trained officers and specialist equipment to incidents, and providing reassurance patrols along the coastline.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.