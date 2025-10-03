Dartmouth fire fighters began October 1 with two similar incidents in one day.
The first was just after 9am and took the crew to Blackawton to investigate a small fire in an empty field.
On arrival it was quickly discovered that it was a controlled bonfire so no further action was needed and the crew headed back to station.
A few hours later just after 1.30pm there were reports of a small fire in the open.
The crew sprung into action again and quickly made their way to the scene.
This was another controlled burn but, this time the fire was close to a perimeter wall.
The decision was made to spray water around the local area and a farmer helped out by using farm machinery to move the bonfire to a safer location.
Did you know, you can tell Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue if you’re having a bonfire or controlled burn?
This will allow control to check in with you if they have any 999 calls in the area, which stops them from sending fire fighters out when they are not needed.
If you’re looking for an exciting new paid career alongside your primary employment they have vacancies open.
Dartmouth Fire Station are looking for people who are ready to step up, learn new skills and be part of this amazing community.
If you live within five minutes of the station and want to get involved or find out more about being an on-call firefighter you can come meet the team,.
They drill on a Wednesday evening between 7pm and 9pm at the station which is on College Way TQ6 9NN.
