A rogue builder from Devon has been jailed for 18 months and banned from trading for seven years for taking more than £59,000 in deposits for work he either didn’t start or didn’t complete.
At Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday, September 30, Steven Mark Kemp, 58, of Anthony Road, Exeter, was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order in a prosecution for fraud brought by Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service.
Kemp, who pleaded guilty, traded as Exeter Windows and Conservatories and several of his victims were the vulnerable and elderly.
He took significant deposits and then, in some cases, carried out minimal preparatory work before requesting further payments only to abandon the projects entirely.
One 90-year-old victim, who had entrusted Mr Kemp with money to build a porch on his home, said: “That he would abuse my trust and take my money with no intention of doing any work has left me both shocked and deeply hurt.”
During sentencing His Honor Judge Patrick said: “This offending which overlapped with a criminal trial is so serious immediate custody is called for.
“Reduced to 18 months because of your health, without this mitigation the sentence would have been significantly longer.’
Councillor Simon Clist, Devon County Council’s cabinet member responsible for trading standards said: “I would like to praise the victims and their family for coming forward and supporting the investigation.
“Unfortunately, there are those that will always try to take advantage of people at their most vulnerable.
“If someone knocks on your door or through an unsolicited telephone call, tells you that your property needs repairs or maintenance of any kind, be suspicious.
“This case sends a clear message to rogue traders that where necessary we will prosecute you.”
