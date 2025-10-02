Salcombe RNLI’s current all weather Tamar class lifeboat, the Baltic Exchange III is to be replaced by a Shannon-class lifeboat in 2027.
It is the latest all-weather lifeboat in the RNLI fleet.
Our current all-weather lifeboat The Baltic Exchange III is much loved and has serviced the station well, but we are excited to receive a new state of the art lifeboat which includes the very latest in lifesaving technology
Designed entirely in house by a team of RNLI engineers and built at the RNLI’s all weather lifeboat centre in Poole, Dorset, the Shannon includes enhanced navigation tools which allows each crew member access to navigational and systems information from any position within the wheelhouse.
It is propelled by water jets, rather than traditional propellers, making them extremely manoeuvrable and agile with an ability to operate extremely well in both deep and shallow water.
The change is part of a wider lifeboat fleet strategy that will be rolled out in 2026/2027 with twenty lifeboat stations out of the 238 which operate around the UK and Ireland impacted, primarily with changes from one class of all-weather lifeboat to another.
Adrian Carey, RNLI Head of Region for the south west, says;
“With around 97 per cent of RNLI service calls requiring the capabilities of an inshore lifeboat, they are an essential part of the lifeboat fleet.
“At Salcombe the new, state of the art, modern Shannon class all weather lifeboat will work alongside the station’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat to provide lifesaving cover on the south Devon coast.
“We understand the impact of any change on our people, our staff and our communities and are committed to supporting them through this change.
“As a charity, it is essential we use donors money wisely and allocate the most appropriate resources to save the greatest number of lives in the most effective way.”
