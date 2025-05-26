Devon & Cornwall Police have issued advice to homeowners after reports of cold callers offering roof maintenance services in South Devon.
If you want work doing in your home or garden please consider the following advice:
- Don’t agree to work offered by unsolicited doorstep callers.
- Don’t rely on posts or recommendations on social media sites without doing your own research.
- Don’t be swayed by glossy flyers or impressive websites as they may not show the trader’s own work.
- Don’t pay cash or agree to be taken to the bank or immediately transfer money before any work is started.
- Don’t be rushed into making a decision.
Do:
- Get three written quotes from reputable businesses.
- Research the companies you’re looking to use e.g. ask for references and look online.
- Ask friends and family to recommend local traders or search via Buy With Confidence
- Decide who to use in your own time and make sure you have confidence in their skills and abilities.
- Ask to see professional qualifications, public liability insurance and if applicable waste carriers licence.
- Make sure you have full contact details for a tradesperson, not just a mobile phone number.
- Check if you’re entitled to your 14-day cooling-off period
If someone knocks on your door and you are not sure, don’t open the door. If you are concerned someone is at risk, always call the police.
If you are concerned rogue traders are operating in your area, always report it. If a company claims to be working with a local council, contact the local council yourself to check this is true.
If you have concerns, or have any information please contact Trading Standards or police by phoning 101, if possible, please make a note of any descriptions and vehicle registrations seen.
Please phone 999 if immediate/or a crime is taking place.