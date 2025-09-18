During National Spiking Awareness Week, Devon & Cornwall Police are highlighting the serious consequences for offenders and the lasting harm spiking can cause victims.
Spiking is when someone does any of the following to someone without their knowledge or permission:
- Putting alcohol, prescription drugs, or illegal drugs into their drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic)
- Injecting them with prescription or illegal drugs
- Putting prescription or illegal drugs into their food
- Or putting prescription or illegal drugs into their cigarette or vapes.
Inspector Martin Tregaskes, Drug and Alcohol Harm Reduction lead for Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “Any form of spiking is illegal and the consequences for anyone found to have spiked another person in any way can be severe, including long custodial sentences. Further crimes committed against a spiked person carry their own penalties.”
“Confirmed cases of spiking in Devon and Cornwall are rare. In Devon and Cornwall over the last three years, 4 per cent of reports are confirmed as being spiking against a national average of 6 per cent. Nevertheless, we often see a slight increase nationally in reports of spiking during Fresher’s week, so we are asking everyone to be aware when they are out, to look out for themselves and their friends.
“Victims are never to blame, and Devon & Cornwall Police will always listen and take reports of spiking seriously.”
Inspector Tregaskes added: “Our Licensing Teams are very active in promoting safety in pubs, clubs and bars across Devon and Cornwall and they have found that one of the publics’ main concerns is people who put extra alcohol into their friends drinks without their knowledge, for fun or in a misguided attempt to improve their night out. This is still spiking and it’s invasive, irresponsible and very dangerous. Please don’t do it.”
Anyone who thinks they may have been spiked should tell a trusted friend or member of venue staff or security as soon as possible. Once they are safeguarded, anyone who is a victim of spiking should also report it to the police immediately to give the best chances of capturing evidence.
There is an online reporting service on the Devon & Cornwall Police website which prompts specific questions to capture evidence for spiking cases. It doesn’t matter when the spiking happened, and you can report on behalf of others. This is the link: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ro/report/report-spiking/v2/report-spiking/
Inspector Tregaskes added: “Spiking is not always linked to sexual offences or assaults but whatever the intention, the outcome leaves people feeling vulnerable and unsafe. We treat spiking with the same seriousness as other crimes, and we strongly encourage victims to report it to us online or by calling 101. If anyone is in immediate danger call 999.”
“You will not get in trouble if you report spiking having knowingly consumed illegal drugs prior to the assault – we need to make sure you’re OK.”
More information about spiking and how to report it is on the Devon & Cornwall Police website.
Full information about what to do if you have been sexually assaulted can be found on the Devon & Cornwall Police website here: https://tinyurl.com/msr863ve
