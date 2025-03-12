An Exeter family’s problems dealing with Devon’s services for children with special educational needs have been highlighted in parliament.
Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Exeter’s Labour MP Steve Race described the service as ‘failing’.
He welcomed the government’s £1.7 billion in extra funding for special educational needs and disabilities (Send) and asked for an update on moves to reform the system.
Mr Race raised the case of a local family who are struggling to get support for their daughter to return to mainstream school after major surgery.
He explained how the girl had previously excelled academically, but now needs additional support. He said the ‘disarray’ in Devon County Council’s Send system meant she was currently missing out on an education.
In his reply, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed that the government has deployed Send advisors to support the county council, and is working closely with local partners to improve services.
The government, he said, had made a number of other commitments to improve Send services in Devon and around the country.
Mr Race said later: “I hear from so many parents in Exeter who are struggling to navigate Conservative-led Devon County Council’s failing Send system.
“Many are facing unreasonably long waits for assessments and education, health and care plans, while those who do manage to get a plan agreed then find themselves stuck without the support they need.
“All children and young people deserve the right support to ensure they get the best start in life. It is clear, however, that too many families and schools aren’t able to secure the provision they need.
“Under the previous Conservative government, funding failed to keep pace with rising demand for Send services. I am very grateful to the prime minister for his assurances this week and I welcome the steps the government has already taken to improve the system for children, families and those who support them.”