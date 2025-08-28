The Leader of Devon County Council, Councillor Julian Brazil, says that the council will continue to call for a ‘fundamental reform’ of the funding system that decides how much funding councils get from central government.
It follows the announcement that the government’s plans for reform rely heavily on councils raising their council tax precepts by the maximum 5 per cent to support ‘core spending’.
According to the County Council Network, the Government’s reform will mean most councils will see an improved funding deal, but that 16 rural councils will receive a poorer deal that will require council taxpayers to supplement the shortfall.
Councillor Brazil said: “Westminster continues to underfund local government.
“More and more of the funding relies on council tax, a regressive tax that does not reflect ability to pay.
“Multi-millionaires in London pay half the amount of council tax as local people in Devon!
“We will continue to call for fundamental reform.
“From adult social care to children’s services, especially services that support children with special educational needs and disabilities, central government ducks the issue.
“If they want growth, then they need to fund our crumbling road network.
“We keep hearing about tough decisions, but these seem to centre around the most vulnerable in our society. It’s incredibly disappointing from a labour government.”
Cllr Tim Oliver, CCN Chair, said he welcomed Reforms to the way council funding is distributed. Saying they were long overdue.' He said: "However, some 16 county and rural councils across the length and breadth of the country will see reductions in grant funding, while the governments proposals place a disproportionate burden on council taxpayers in county areas to fund local services and redistribute funding to urban areas. Those facing cuts in government funding will inevitably have to reduce vital frontline services, while the reliance on council tax rises leaves even those with modest funding increases facing an extremely challenging funding outlook.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.