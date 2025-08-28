Cllr Tim Oliver, CCN Chair, said he welcomed Reforms to the way council funding is distributed. Saying they were long overdue.' He said: "However, some 16 county and rural councils across the length and breadth of the country will see reductions in grant funding, while the governments proposals place a disproportionate burden on council taxpayers in county areas to fund local services and redistribute funding to urban areas. Those facing cuts in government funding will inevitably have to reduce vital frontline services, while the reliance on council tax rises leaves even those with modest funding increases facing an extremely challenging funding outlook.