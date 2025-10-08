Devon & Somerset Fire Service celebrated the exceptional work of their people at the annual People Awards recently.
The ceremony combined the presentation of the long service and good conduct medals along with the People Awards, recognising the extraordinary efforts of those who keep the communities of Devon and Somerset safe.
17 firefighters were presented medals by His Majesty’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant Dinah Cox OBE, for 20 years' service, two received the accolade for 30 years' service.
Two non-operational colleagues received the Devon and Somerset medal from Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Gerald Taylor, for 20 and 40-years’ service.
The People Awards celebrate the teams and individuals whose passion, team spirit, resilience, inclusiveness, and commitment have an incredibly positive impact on their colleagues and communities. Their achievements demonstrate how everyone, whether on the front line or in a support role, contributes to our purpose: to protect and save.
Almost 100 people and teams were nominated by their colleagues for going above and beyond in their work, and the judging panel had the toughest year yet, shortlisting and choosing the highly commended and winners in each category.
Chief Fire Officer Gavin Ellis said:
“The people awards and service conduct medal awards are a really important time in our Service calendar, to make sure we take the time and effort to recognise the commitment and sacrifice that our colleagues make to ensure we can provide for our communities on a day-to-day basis.”
He also highlighted the important role that families play:
“I'd like to thank all our VIP guests, members of the fire authority, our colleagues that received awards and long service and good conduct medals, but most importantly our families and friends, because without them, we couldn't do what we need to do.”
They would like the thank His Majesty’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Dinah Cox OBE, for attending and presenting the Long Service and Good Conduct medals and clasps.
