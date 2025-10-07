Devon’s vibrant food and drink scene took centre stage on Monday October 6 as the 14th annual Food Drink Devon Awards shone a spotlight on the county’s finest.
From award-winning producers and passionate hospitality businesses to specialist retailers, 470 guests gathered at Sandy Park, home of the Exeter Chiefs, to celebrate the very best of Devon’s thriving culinary community.
From the 350 Taste of Devon Product Award entries, all of which were blind-tasted by independent judges, some really impressed achieving a faultless score of 100 per cent and a ‘Platinum’ award.
Deserving producers and their products included Langage Farm’s Clotted Cream Vanilla Ice Cream and Devonshire Clotted Cream, Sharpham Dairy’s Brie and Rushmore and Washbourne,, Bell & Loxton of Kingsbridge cold pressed rapeseed oil, Crab Shed Salcombe hand picked white crab meat, Devon Microgreens of Stoke Gabriel The Flower Power Mix, Devon Rum Co of Salcombe Black Spiced Rum, Hattiers Rum of Mothecombe Egremont Premium Reserve Rum and Eminence Blended Aged White Rum, Stone’s Honey- Devon Runny Honey and Devon Soft Set.
Commenting on the awards, Greg Parsons, Chair of Food Drink Devon, said: "The awards celebrate the exceptional talent, passion and dedication that define our region’s vibrant food and drink community.
”They are more than accolades, they are a testament to the innovation, sustainability and craftsmanship that make Devon a beacon of excellence in the culinary world.”
Crab Shed Salcombe,won‘ Best Restaurant’with judges describing it as ‘genuinely exceptional’.
New for 2025, the People's Choice Award, Hospitality Venue of the Year, which was voted for by the public went to The Cottage Hotel at Hope Cove with voters comments including ‘exceptional service, lovely staff, delicious, freshly prepared and locally sourced food and a brilliant family run business’.
The award ceremony’s menu was created and overseen by Craig Beacham head chef at Sandy Park with guest chefs, Luke Heaver from The Salutation Inn and Richard Hunt, chef and hospitality consultant.
The menu featured fabulous local seasonal produce from Food Drink Devon members with board director, Jack Pickering working closely with chef Craig Langage Farm, Sharpham Dairy amongst others.
Founded 30 years ago as South Hams Food and Drink Association, Food Drink Devon is committed to increasing the county’s profile, both nationally and internationally and represents a membership of Devon's leading food and drink producers, retailers, hospitality venues and related businesses dedicated to serving up the best produce from the county.
With a focus on quality, sustainability and provenance, Food Drink Devon’s aim is to support and promote their members and raise Devon’s culinary profile as a whole.
Commenting on the 30th anniversary of Food Drink Devon, Mark Sharman, founder of the original South Hams Food and Drink Association, said: “South Hams Food and Drink Association was producer lead and driven but with such a small geographic area we knew we had to have the support of shops, cafes, hotels, restaurants farm shops, in fact anyone who was committed to local food for local people.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.